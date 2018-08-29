After a stormy Wednesday, things look much better.

There is a Marginal Risk, the lowest risk, of severe storms for McCurtain County, OK, most of SW Arkansas and the northern most counties of NE Texas. The main threat will be high and damaging thunderstorm wind gusts. Otherwise, Wednesday will see scattered to numerous areas of rain and storms across the Ark-La-Tex. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. Thursday and Friday will find decreasing chances of rain and storms with highs in the mid 90s. The Labor Day weekend is looking good with a dry Saturday and only isolated storms Sunday. Labor Day, at this point, looks much the same with isolated storms. However, there is some indication that Monday may see an increase in clouds, rain and storms. We should be able to discern by Thursday if this will indeed be the case. In the meantime, enjoy the much needed rain while it lasts.