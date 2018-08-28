Weather or Not: Meteorological vs. Astronomical Fall

(KSLA) - Seasons come and go throughout the year.
The countdown is on to cooler weather and the official start of Fall. Have you ever heard that there are two ways to determine a season? The Astronomical and the Meteorological season. What’s the difference?
The astronomical seasons have been observed for thousands of years. The Astronomical Fall starts on September 22.
This is based on the Earth’s tilt and the movement around the sun. This is when an equinox occurs and is known as the official start of Fall.
The equinox is when the sun is directly over the equator. This creates an equal 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of nighttime.
Now, here in the United states its not exactly 12 hours, because of the earth’s tilt.
According to NOAA, the meteorological seasons have been observed since the early 1900s.
These seasons are based on the annual temperature cycle.
The Meteorological Fall starts on September 1. The meteorological seasons are split up into 3 months, so Fall is September, October, and November.
These seasons were created by meteorologists and climatologists to able to compare seasons throughout the year and a better way to get seasonal statistics.
There is less variation in these seasons because the days from start to end are the same, around 90 days.
Now why do we have seasons at all? It all has to do with how the Earth rotates around the sun during the year.
The Earth is tilted on its axis (23.5 degrees), which causes day and night.
The Earth also travels around the sun in an elliptical pattern, which is not a perfect circle.
This determines when the Earth is closest and furthest away from the sun.
One path around the sun take 365 1/4 days to complete.
Therefore, we have a leap year every four years to make up for the quarter of a day every year.
For Fall and Spring, equinoxes occur. But for Winter and Summer, solstices occur.
In the Winter, the shortest day of the year occurs, where in the Summer the longest day of the year.
A few weeks after the winter solstice on December 22, the Earth is approaching it closest point to the sun, which is known as perihelion.
A few weeks after the summer solstice, the earth is approaching its furthest point away from the sun or aphelion.
Fun Fact: we are further away from the sun during the hottest part of the year.
Now all season are the opposite in the southern hemisphere, so when we are experiencing Summer, the southern hemisphere is experiencing Winter.
This is because the northern hemisphere is being impacted by more direct sunlight compared to the southern hemisphere.
