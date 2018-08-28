Tearful Graham mourns McCain in Senate eulogy

As the Senate churned though business Tuesday, McCain's death sat very much at the center of proceedings and at the front of his colleagues' minds. Only four of them know a Senate without McCain, who was elected in 1986 and had become a mentor and moral compass to newcomers. Several defended him against attacks from Trump, who questioned McCain's heroism as a prisoner of war and chafed over McCain's thumbs-down vote that sank the repeal of national health care.