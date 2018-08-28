Rain versus heat for the next 7 days

The next 7 days will have near normal high temperatures with the cooler days being Tuesday and Wednesday due to rainfall. Rain area will hold highs in the low 90s. Thursday through the long holiday weekend will find morning lows in the low to mid 70s and highs in the mid 90s. Tuesday and Wednesday will both have decent chances of rain and storms. However, high pressure moves in and keeps rain chances slim as we head into the holiday weekend. Still keep an eye to the sky if you plan outdoor activities.