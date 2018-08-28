Miller County judge working to improve roads, faces opposition

MILLER COUNTY, AR (KSLA) - Outgoing Miller County Judge Roy McNatt says he is trying to improve as many roads as possible before leaving office at the end of the year, but his methods aren't getting the approval of some county leaders.
“I’m sure I got too easy of feelings for people who live on gravel roads,” expressed Judge McNatt, “I’m going to do all I can for them within the law.” However, some people are questioning whether the Miller County Judge is following when it comes to working on county roads.
The issue came up during Monday’s Budget and Finance Committee meeting. Over the last few days county equipment has been used work on designated private roads.
“From a tax payer’s standpoint, when you drive out there it looks terrible (I’m putting seal on top of it), I understand the explanation all I’m saying to you is the perception is if you go out there and look at it, it does not seem kosher that is all I’m saying ( I’m saying it is kosher) that’s a difference of opinion,” said Miller County’s Justice of the Peace, John Haltom during the meeting.“ (How did you select the roads you decided to fix?) The people coming by and asking me is there any kind of way we could help them,” explained Judge McNatt.
The judge was trying to get $500,000 to continue his road maintenance program, but for now the committee recommended giving $250,000.
There are over 900 miles of roads in Miller county and the committee agreed these roads need to be maintained. “I’m always for roads everybody wants good roads,” said Jim Hickey, Miller County JP, “The Budget and Finance Committee’s recommendation will go before the entire quorum court for a vote.”
