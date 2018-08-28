Man injured in shooting, police searching for suspect

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A late night shooting has sent one man to a Shreveport hospital, and police are searching for answers.
Officers got the call just before midnight to the 200 block of E. Gregg Avenue. That's in Shreveport's Madison Park neighborhood.
Officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound to his arm and possibly his back, according to Cpl. Angie Willhite, Shreveport police spokeswoman.
No word on if his injuries are life-threatening.
Police are looking for a tan Chevrolet Caprice that left the scene shortly after the shooting but police do not know if it is connected to the shooting.
Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 318-673-7373, visit www.lockemup.org, or via its app, P3Tips.
