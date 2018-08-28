Man injured in Bossier City officer-involved shooting

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - A man was injured during an officer-involved shooting Tuesday afternoon in Bossier City. It happened shortly before 1 p.m. in the 5300 block of Susanna Drive, in Golden Meadows.
Police responded to a welfare concern for an individual who was off of his medication and threatening to commit suicide.
Officers responded to the home, where they were advised weapons were inside. They entered to check on the suspect, who was armed.
The man reportedly challenged the officers and was shot. He was taken to the hospital where his condition is unknown.
No one else was home at the time.
This is a developing story. We will keep you updated as details become available.
