Man held at gunpoint, forced to give ride to chase suspect

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A low speed chase ends with three people in custody, with the fourth missing suspect possibly involved in what could be considered as a kidnapping.
At midnight, officers attempted to stop a carat the intersection of Hearne and Fulton St.
A low speed chase then ensued through the Hollywood neighborhood in Shreveport.
Eventually four people got out of the car at 62nd Street and ran off, according to Shreveport Police Spokeswoman Cpl. Angie Willhite.
K-9 officers were dispatched.
Officers chased and caught three of the four people in the car, including the driver.
Meanwhile, possibly the fourth person in the car forced a man at gunpoint to give him a ride to another location.
The driver was not injured.
Officers suspect it was the fourth person in the pursuit.
Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 318-673-7373, visit www.lockemup.org, or via its app, P3Tips.
Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.