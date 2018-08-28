LA’s Commissioner of Higher Education visits LSUS

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A new leader is looking to change the uncertainty in higher education.
Dr. Kim Hunter Reed was recently selected as the ninth Commissioner of Higher Education in Louisiana.
She recently made a stop in Shreveport to talk to students and faculty at LSUS.
Dr. Reed is on what she calls her 'back to school blitz tour' where she's been visiting college campuses across the state. Over the last two months, Reed has visited around 13 to 14 campuses.
She says the tour allows her to hear from students, faculty, and business leaders to find out what the Board of Regents needs to do to improve things for students.
Reed admits the Board of Regents is not doing as well as they could for all students in Louisiana, but she's hoping to hear more of their concerns and improve things in the future.
"Our work obviously is to make sure that we are removing barriers for students," she said. "(We want to) make sure that they're successful, and that they know that we believe in them and we will support them, so that's an important message for me."
She is also making time to speak with presidents and chancellors as well.
"I'm asking them what are the barriers to progress," said Reed. "How can Regents be a stronger partner with you in the work, and (we) are just trying to make sure that we're doing everything we can to listen and to learn and to support."
Reed says she wants to create a bigger vision when it comes to higher education. She believes thinking about higher education is more than focusing on K-12. She plans to reach out to more human and family services, talk to those that are incarcerated, and get more involved with economic and workforce development.
She also wants to add more dual enrollment and AP classes in high schools for students.
"We need to be aggressive and focused on making sure that we have more dual enrollment, (and) that we're affordable, accessible and that students understand the relevance of their time and money to the world of work," she said.
Junior Amber Hayes was able to meet with Dr. Reed and likes that she is visiting and listening to the concerns she and other students have.
Hayes says higher education needs to be a bigger focus because it's becoming harder for students to get jobs without a secondary degree.
"Higher Education is the new norm," she said. "They use to say a high school diploma is very important, but you can't get anywhere without a college degree now. You can't get anywhere without that secondary education. It's just the stepping stone that allows you to do what you want to be able to do in life."
Reed says they do have places on the Board of Regents website where people can leave comments, but they will work to create a button for feedback to go on the main page as well.
