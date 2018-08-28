KSLA First Alert Forecast

However, it may stall Thursday with widely scattered rain but no real cool-down. Lows will be in the 70s and highs in the low to mid 90s with low 90s for most who get rain. Friday will see lower rain chances but isolated is better than none. Lows will be in the low 70s and highs in the low to mid 90s. Your Labor Day weekend is looking great for outdoor activities in the Ark-La-Tex. Saturday, Sunday and Monday will see isolated to widely scattered rain. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s and highs in the low to mid 90s.