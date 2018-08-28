KSLA First Alert Forecast

We started the day with mostly clear skies, light SSE winds and lows in the mid to upper 70. The day ahead holds mostly cloudy skies, light south winds and highs in the low to mid 90s. There will be an increase in clouds in the afternoon with a decent chance of rain and isolated storms.
Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 70s under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Wednesday will have a better chance of rain and storms. We will see increasing afternoon clouds with scattered rain and storms. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s, Wednesday night into Thursday will find a weak cold front trying to enter the Ark-La-Tex.
However, it may stall Thursday with widely scattered rain but no real cool-down. Lows will be in the 70s and highs in the low to mid 90s with low 90s for most who get rain. Friday will see lower rain chances but isolated is better than none. Lows will be in the low 70s and highs in the low to mid 90s. Your Labor Day weekend is looking great for outdoor activities in the Ark-La-Tex. Saturday, Sunday and Monday will see isolated to widely scattered rain. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s and highs in the low to mid 90s.
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Ron Young
Copyright 2018 SITE. All rights reserved.