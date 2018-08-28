Best chance of rain this week comes Wednesday

If you are hoping to see some rain this week, then tomorrow will be your best chance. Scattered to widely scattered showers and storms will be possible, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Even though Wednesday will feature our best chance rain, it's still not going to be a washout and not everyone is going to see rain. Many will stay hot and humid.
Rain and storms that developed earlier today are gone. We’ll be left with just a few clouds overnight. Tonight will be warm and muggy. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s. There will be no need for a light jacket Wednesday morning.
Wednesday will be another hot and humid day. Highs will be in the mid 90s. The clouds and rain that develop in the afternoon will help keep temperatures from soaring into the upper 90s. Keep in mind, the humidity is going to add a few degrees to the actual air temperature. Max heat indices will be near above 100 degrees. The rain and thunderstorm activity will be a little bit more widespread on Wednesday with more sea breeze activity along and south of I-20 and a cold front just north of the area. With a cold front just north of the area, the I-30 corridor will have a better chance of rain than today.
More heat, humidity and scattered showers and storms will be possible through the rest of the work week. The best chance of rain will be during the heat of the day. Highs will be in the mid 90s and lows will be in the low to mid 70s.
Overall, Labor Day weekend is going to be hot and humid. Most will not need to worry about dodging any rain. However, a few isolated showers and storms will be possible Saturday through Monday. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s and lows will be in the low to mid 70s.
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
