Best chance of rain this week comes Wednesday

Wednesday will be another hot and humid day. Highs will be in the mid 90s. The clouds and rain that develop in the afternoon will help keep temperatures from soaring into the upper 90s. Keep in mind, the humidity is going to add a few degrees to the actual air temperature. Max heat indices will be near above 100 degrees. The rain and thunderstorm activity will be a little bit more widespread on Wednesday with more sea breeze activity along and south of I-20 and a cold front just north of the area. With a cold front just north of the area, the I-30 corridor will have a better chance of rain than today.