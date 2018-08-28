BAFB Cinderella and Prince Charming Project

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - Check your closet! Do you have formal dresses or suits that you are never going to wear again? Barksdale Air Force Base needs your help.
When is comes to formal events, spouses of those serving our country may not have a nice ball gown sitting around. Costs can add up for military spouses, especially with so many formal events to attend. The Airman and Family Readiness Center on Barksdale has created the Cinderella and Prince Charming Project to combat that issue.
This project allows anyone on base to come and check out dress and suits for free.
Master Sgt. Jennifer Ellison has been there since the start last year, “We were trying to think of a way to get more people to come to the ball and have it be cost effective. We started collecting dresses and we got a huge turn out. In three weeks, we collected 66 dresses.”
Last year the leftover dresses were donated to the Shreveport Cinderella Project. This year, they are looking for a permanent location on base. This will serve as a store for spouses to come to and check out dresses for multiple events. This dresses can be used for formal events on bases, any Mardi Gras Krewe events, and for prom.
Jessica Rocahon, one of the creators and a Key Spouse, says this project is very important for spouses on base to be able to go and support their husband or wife at events. Rocahon said,“There are a lot of military events that we are required to go to, formal events and often we don’t have the right size in our closet or we can’t find something in the local area."
When spouses come in there are able to try on dresses and if they find one they like, they can check it out. They can keep it for the event, all they ask is that you dry clean the dresses before returning.
If you would like to donate a dress or suit, you can contact the Airman and Family Readiness Center at 318-456-8400. They will arrange to come pick up the items. If you are on base, you can drop them off there.
