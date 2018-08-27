History of KSLA News 12

KSLA News 12 has a long tradition of community involvement and supporting various agencies in the ArkLaTex to help the elderly keep cool in the summer with our annual fan drive and help children stay warm in the winter through our Coats For Kids program. We also support the United Way, Salvation Army, the Shreveport Regional Arts Council, the Susan Komen Race for the Cure, the Walk From Obesity, and the House for Hope. Countless other local organizations also benefit from partnerships with KSLA News 12.