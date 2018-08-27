Funeral services arranged for retired Shreveport general

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Memorial services for retired Army general and Shreveport native Charles "Hondo" Campbell have been arranged.
Visitation will be Sunday February 21 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Osborn Funeral Home in Shreveport.
The retired general will be laid to rest Monday February 22 at 11:30 a.m. The service will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church.
The former commander of the U.S. Armed Forces died in Shreveport Monday after a lengthy illness.
He was the last continuously serving general officer who saw action in Vietnam to leave active duty, according to information from the Army.
Campbell served in the Army for 40 years, retiring in June 2010.
He was 68 years old.
