Taking Back Our Streets: Winning off the field

BENTON, LA (KSLA) - A former football player and current Bossier pastor is working to teach others how to defend their faith and not be ashamed to flex their spiritual muscles.
It's "Game On" as Pastor Doyle Adams teaches others how to win off the field.
Pastor Adams says all week long people should practice and strategize. The former Louisiana Tech Defensive Back and All-American shined on the football field with 16 career interceptions.
For the past 29 years, instead of following the X's and O's in a football playbook, Adams has been following the word in what he believes is life's playbook, the Bible. Each Sunday he serves as not only a pastor but a teacher to his congregation at Elizabeth Baptist Church in Benton.
"It is about learning how to develop a full complete relationship with God and when you do that it is exciting," Pastor Doyle said.
He hopes that excitement blends into the crowd at this year's Vacation Bible School. This year's theme is Game On. He says it's a way to teach others young and older how to prepare spiritually.
For this year's vacation Bible School, the church has been transformed into a mini sports stadium. The youth from the church serve as team leaders, hyping up the next generation.
They are using creative ways to introduce the word from EBC Bucks to a concert for Christ Rally.
EBC Bucks are collecting throughout the three-day event and can be used to purchase items from the spirit store.
Pastor Adams says the message of the gospel doesn't change, but the method has to change because of new technology like social media that often times take center stage.
"We can't reach them the same way as we did in 1965," said Pastor Adams.
He says new efforts mean going beyond the four walls to recruit new team players.
Jordan Myles, a recent Benton High School graduate is a part of the rally team. Myles explains why Vacation Bible School is so important to him.
"This is taking kids to practice their faith, they are training them up to be strong faithful people to stand on [the] word of God so when they go out in the real world they know how to do it," said Myles.
Hayley Smith attended school with Jordan and has been his guests at Vacation Bible School for the past two years.
"We need to love to adapt because the world is changing. This church I love it so much it tries to come up with new ideas to reach the youth and pull them in," Smith said.
It's a three-day event aimed at arming participants with knowledge on how to fight the enemy and take back our streets.
Doyle Adams, Jr. is headed to Louisiana Tech in the Fall. He's taking the lessons learned at Vacation Bible School with him.
"You are reading your Bible and you are practicing for when evil attacks you and being prepared for it cause you don't know when it is going to come so be prepared for and it and don't let your guard down," said Adams, Jr.
And while learning to live their best life, participants are also learning how to save others.
Myles says you have to go to them.
" You have to understand those troubled people don't have encouragement to come to church."
Pastor Adams says family is key.
"Sometimes we disregard the value of the family unit when the family is intact you have principles and mindsets promoting people to be their very best. I think it helps our old and young people be able to survive to live together without all of this violence."
In the end, it's all about building faith and connecting families one person at a time.
Elizabeth Baptist Church is very involved in community outreach. On August 4th from 9 a.m. to noon the church is holding it's 6th annual clothing giveaway. It is free and open to the public.
The church is located at 301 Old Bellevue Road in Benton.
