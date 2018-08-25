Taking Back Our Streets: 2 political newcomers look to fight crime

Two Shreveporters impacted by crime in the city hope to bring about change as political newcomers.
March 2017, KSLA News 12 introduced viewers to a dozen people living in Shreveport making a difference. We focused a special broadcast on “Taking Back Our Streets”.
At the time, 18-year-old Quinton Aught told us about the tragic loss of a half dozen of his friends.
At the time, 18-year-old Quinton Aught told us about the tragic loss of a half dozen of his friends.
At the time, there were 14 homicides in Shreveport which were well on track to surpass 2016 numbers. In 2016, Shreveport had 46 homicides, from just 28 in 2015.
Aught was a high school senior at the time and said he wanted to be a positive influence. After high school, he was on track to attend Southern University and pursue a career in law. Instead, he said he preferred to stay local and make a difference in his city. He chose to attend Bossier Parish Community College and will graduate in July.
His passion has lead him to pursue the dream of holding a political office, running on a platform that “Change will come from the next generation.” He believes the younger generation can be world changers.
In June, Aught announced he will be running for Shreveport City Council, District E. He says he has a simple, but effective platform-tackling crime and beefing up economic development. Aught says in order to fight crime, everybody needs to get involved.
Standing with a group of children after his announcement, he told the crowd he tries to be a positive influence on the group each and every day and show them a different way.
Aught finds inspiration from the Actor Morgan Freeman’s role in Lean On Me as Principal Joe Clark.
“He went inside the community and he knocked on doors and tried to find a solution for people. I want to be that person. Talk to the mothers who son got shot and killed and asked them questions. If we don't go to the people and think of ourselves how can we change it,” Aught said.
Ryan Trundle has also tried to help take back our streets. He was also featured in our 30-minute special “Taking Back Our Streets”.
Trundle too is running for political office. He announced he is running for U.S. Congress, for Louisiana’s District 4 seat.
The community activist says working in the neighborhoods influenced him to run for office.
Trundle says when he was growing up there was big community involvement and we need to get back to that to help hold everyone accountable.
These two political newcomers are hoping to bring new direction and at the very least hope, they inspire you to make a change in the community.
Qualifying for elected office is from July 18 through 20. The incumbent for Shreveport City Council, District E is James Flurry. The incumbent for Louisiana’s District 4 is US Congressman Mike Johnson of Bossier City.
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.